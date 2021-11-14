State Street Corp Purchases 54,072 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.04% of Ichor worth $46,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

