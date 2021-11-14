Stephen N. Ashman Sells 1,134 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $31,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $386.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

