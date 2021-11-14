Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

