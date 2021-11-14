Stifel Financial Corp Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $13,566,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $2,550,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 12.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 200,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,575.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 157,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

