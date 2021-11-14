Stifel Financial Corp Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at about $35,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 772.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,114,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

