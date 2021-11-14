Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ML. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $15,423,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $8,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $4,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $1,096,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

MoneyLion stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

