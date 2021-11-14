Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $28.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.10.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Poshmark by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Poshmark by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 90,036 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 55,083 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.