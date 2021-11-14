Stipend (SPD) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $664,061.37 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,205.12 or 0.99349500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00048871 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.39 or 0.00350315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00533699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00183000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,840,032 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

