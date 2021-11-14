StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.