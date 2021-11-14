SUN (old) Reaches Market Cap of $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00072403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

