Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $210,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

