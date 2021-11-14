Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

