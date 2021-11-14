Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

