Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

