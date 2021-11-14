Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.