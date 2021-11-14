Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.79% of Surgery Partners worth $43,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

