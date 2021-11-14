SuRo Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuRo Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of SuRo Capital worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

