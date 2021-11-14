SVB Leerink Boosts Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $40.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

