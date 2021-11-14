Switchback II (SWBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Switchback II has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Switchback II in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

