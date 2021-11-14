Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $279.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

SYNA opened at $250.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $264.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock worth $10,213,215. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $202,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

