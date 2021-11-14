Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Hits $263.38 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $263.38 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00399230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,411,800 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

