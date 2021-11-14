TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG opened at €26.52 ($31.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.87. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.