Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 227,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,878. The company has a market cap of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

