Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.39. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 2,640 shares.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $2,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $46,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.02.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

