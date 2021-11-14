TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Raised by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.65 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

