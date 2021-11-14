TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCRR. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.