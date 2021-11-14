TD Securities Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.69.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.90 and a 12-month high of C$23.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.07.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

