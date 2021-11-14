TD Securities Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$15.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.77.

Shares of VET opened at C$12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.10.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

