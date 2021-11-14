TD Securities Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of FINGF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

