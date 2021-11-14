Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Trading Down 2.2%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 12,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 5,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

