TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 1,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $187.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

