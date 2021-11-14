TenUp Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $337,047.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,383,163 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

