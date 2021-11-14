Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

TDC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. Teradata has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

