Terra Virtua Kolect Trading Up 37% This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $221.44 million and approximately $49.70 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00221504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00087181 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.