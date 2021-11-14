Terry Alan Shirey Sells 8,867 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

