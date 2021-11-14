Tether Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.38 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $73.87 billion and approximately $58.38 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00075678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00096955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,351.29 or 1.00321019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.86 or 0.07110188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,357,051,672 coins and its circulating supply is 73,859,886,039 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

