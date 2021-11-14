The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $210,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

