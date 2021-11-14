The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

