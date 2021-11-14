The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. 1,970,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,214. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

