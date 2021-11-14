The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.56. 1,970,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

