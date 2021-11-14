The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $17.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Macerich alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.