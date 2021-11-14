The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RealReal were worth $61,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

