The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,795 shares of company stock worth $7,555,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.40. 1,212,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $331.50. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

