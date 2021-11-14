The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Timken has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE TKR opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Timken has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

