The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Wendy’s by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 97.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 565,212 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wendy’s by 67.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.