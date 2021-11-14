TheStreet Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.