TheStreet Lowers Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $664.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.