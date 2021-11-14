TheStreet Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

