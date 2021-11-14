Thomas Mcfall Sells 7,534 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $648.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

