Thomasville National Bank Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $239.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

